Texas A&M Head Coach Mike Elko Rips Player’s ‘Sexist’ Motto

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko appeared shocked and disgusted by sexist comments made by one of his players on Wednesday.

The dustup began when Defensive lineman D.J. Hicks claimed that the defensive line room’s motto was “C.B.O.,” which he defined as a motto that is “simple terms, ‘Choke woman out.’ Let’s just say it like that,” the Eagle reported.

Hicks, though, may have realized he was treading a thin line with his explanation and seemed to attempt to clean up what he said.

“That mentality, it just stands for being aggressive. Every single time we step out on the field, we’re trying to put our hands through somebody’s face. We don’t want to be passive, ever. Every single time, we’re going to assert dominance when we come on the field,” he said.

But coach Elko was not amused at all.

“It’s conveying something that shouldn’t be conveyed, so we’ll get that handled and addressed,” Elko exclaimed. “That’s absolutely ridiculous that was stated.”

Elko may not have appreciated Hicks’ comment, but he will have to rely on the lineman after several players, including, Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart, and Shemar Turner, are set to join the NFL.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.