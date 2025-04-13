Former LSU Receiver, NFL Draft Prospect Kyren Lacy Dead at 24

Former LSU Tigers wide receiver and aspiring NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy passed away in Houston on Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

Lacy, 24, declared for the NFL Draft in December following a star-studded season at LSU, totaling nine touchdowns and 866 receiving yards. However, in January, the promising young player was accused of causing a car accident in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana, that left a 78-year-old man dead and then fleeing the scene.

Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

A grand jury was reportedly set to hear evidence in the case Monday morning.

“During his five-year collegiate career at the University of Louisiana and LSU, he caught 162 passes for 2,360 yards and scored 26 touchdowns,” WAFB reports.