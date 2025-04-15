New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named Monday as captain of Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

He made sure it wasn’t all about him.

Rather than bask in the reflected glow of the singular honor, Judge took time instead to salute all those who have fought and died in the name of freedom for the USA.

FOX News reports the Yankees captain understands the responsibility now in his hands after Team USA manager Mark DeRosa confirmed his appointment on MLB Network.

“Getting the chance to represent our country — I said it earlier this morning — just thinking about all the brave men and women who have fought for this country and laid their lives down for us to get a chance to go out here, especially me, go out here and play a game. It’s a pretty humbling experience, and I’m happy to represent the U.S. and be your captain.” Judge said to DeRosa during a press conference at Yankee Stadium after the announcement.

Judge, who turns 33 on April 26, is the first player to be named to the team marking his WBC debut.

He did not play in the WBC in 2023 when Team USA, also managed by DeRosa, lost to Japan in the title game. Angels star Mike Trout served as captain on that occasion, as ESPN reports.

The outlet notes his great start to the latest season:

The reigning American League MVP — his second — is off to another hot start in 2025, hitting .357 with six home runs and 20 RBIs through his first 15 games. The six-time All-Star and three-time AL home run leader has 321 home runs and 736 RBIs with a career batting average of .289 since entering the majors in 2016.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone applauded the appointment, saying “I think it’s the perfect face to be captain of Team USA.”

FOX News details the World Baseball Classic will run from March 5 to March 17, 2026.

Games will take place in Houston, Miami, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the semifinals and championship game in Miami.

The U.S. will be with Britain, Brazil, Italy and Mexico in Group B of the first round at Houston’s Minute Maid Park from March 6-11.

Team USA last captured the World Baseball Classic in 2017.