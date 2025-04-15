REPORT: Karmelo Anthony’s Family Using $400k Legal Defense Fund Donations to Buy House

The family of high school murder suspect Karmelo Anthony has admitted that they are using $400,000 of the money donated for the teen’s defense fund to buy a new house and to install “security” measures.

Anthony was arrested early in April for stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf to death at a high school sporting event in Texas.

After Anthony’s arrest, his family started a GiveSendGo account that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, ostensibly to pay for the teenager’s legal defense.

But now, according to reports, Anthony’s family is using most of the cash to buy a cushy new house.

The revelations reportedly came from court records after Anthony’s father told the court that he was using a large portion of the donated funds to move the family into a new house and to add security systems after supposedly facing threats, according to the Daily Mail.

Family spokesman Andrew Anthony claimed that their home address was leaked online, and since then, they have received “graphic and racist threats,” which he said included photos of “black children with knives stuck in their heads.”

He also said that the donated money won’t all go for the suspect’s defense because, “It would be disingenuous to say there isn’t money… But it is not a bond fund. This family needs to be able to survive.”

“Every Texan has a right to defend themselves when they reasonably fear for their life. Self-defense is a protection that applies to each and every one of us. There are two sides to every story,” said Anthony’s attorney, Michael Howard.

The family’s use of the donations’ money was revealed as a county judge reduced Anthony’s bond from $1 million to $250,000 during his court date on Monday.

Since then, Collin County District Judge Angela Tucker has also come under fire for letting the suspected killer out of jail. After facing heavy criticism online, she has since set her social media accounts to private.

For their part, the family of the slain teen held a memorial service and a private burial, and have asked those seeking to contribute to send their donations in lieu of flowers to a scholarship in honor of Austin Metcalf here.

