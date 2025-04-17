Three people have been pronounced dead following a tragic boating accident at the Major League Fishing tournament on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Smith Lake on Wednesday morning in a multi-boat crash, killing three people.

“Major League Fishing (MLF) confirms that a serious boating accident occurred this morning on Lewis Smith Lake during Day 2 of the Tackle Warehouse Invitational,” the MLF said in a statement. “The incident involved one of the event’s competing anglers, Flint Davis of Leesburg, Georgia.”

“Emergency personnel and local authorities responded immediately and remain on scene managing the situation,” it added.

According to WBMA, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified said that ” 8-year-old Joey M. Broom was fatally injured when the Center Console vessel he was onboard was struck by a Nitro Bass Boat.”

Broom was pronounced dead at the scene. The town of Snead in Blount County lists him as one of five town council members on its website.

“44-year-old John K. Clark, of Cullman and Mississippi man 62-year-old Jeffrey C. Little were also both onboard the Center Console vessel. ALEA said the two were thrown overboard during the incident and drowned. Their bodies were recovered later,” added WMBA.

The Cullman County Tourism Bureau said the incident has “deeply impacted our entire community.”

“Smith Lake is a cherished destination for both locals and visitors, and this incident has deeply impacted our entire community. We are grateful for the swift and dedicated response of our emergency personnel. We remain committed to supporting our community however we can,” it said.