Oregon College Softball Head Coach, Player Killed When Truck Collides with Team Bus

Members of an Oregon college softball team were involved in a two-vehicle accident Friday night, which left a coach and a player dead.

The accident occurred after a driver crossed the center line of a road and crashed into a bus carrying ten members of the Umpqua Community College softball team.

The bus was driven by the team’s coach, 46-year-old Jami Strinz. The coach was transported to the hospital, where police state he was later pronounced dead. The athlete killed was 19-year-old Kiley Jones, who was declared dead at the scene.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes and one of our coaches lost their lives in the accident,” the Umpqua Community College athletics department wrote on X . “UCC hearts are breaking with this news, and we ask the community to keep the families and all of those affected in their thoughts and prayers.”

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other occupants of the bus suffered injuries described as “moderate to serious injuries and were provided emergency medical services,” according to police.

Police report that “Impaired driving is considered a primary cause of the crash.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.