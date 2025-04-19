Spurs’ Gregg Popovich Taken Away in Ambulance After Fainting at Restaurant

Legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has been on leave since suffering a stroke in November, was taken away from a San Antonio restaurant Tuesday night in an ambulance after fainting.

According to TMZ Sports, Popovich had been dining at the steakhouse for two hours before the fainting incident, and “was alert and talking” by the time the ambulance arrived. The incident has been characterized as a “non-life-threatening injury or illness.”

ESPN reports that the 76-year-old future Hall of Famer is home and “doing fine.”

“This has certainly been an unexpected six weeks for my family and me,” Popovich said in December. “As we work together on my recovery, I want to take a moment to share that the outpouring of support we’ve received during this time has been truly overwhelming in the best possible way. While I wish I could get back to each one of you, for now, let me say that my family and I are forever grateful.

“We’re thankful for our wonderful community, the entire Spurs organization, and our family and friends.”

Popovich’s health issues came as the Spurs attempted to reclaim their former primacy in the NBA’s Western Conference after drafting 7’4 “phenom Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have found themselves in the unfamiliar position of drafting #1 overall in 2023 and outside the playoff picture in 2024, after one of the longest dynastic runs of dominance in sports history under Popovich.

Since taking over in 1996, Popovich has led the Spurs to 5 NBA championships, 2,291 wins, and a .621 winning percentage.