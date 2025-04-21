Steve Kerr Wears Harvard Shirt in Response to Trump Funding Freeze: ‘Stand Up to the Bully’

In response to President Trump’s decision to freeze $2.2 billion in grants and contracts to Harvard University after that institution’s refusal to comply with the administration’s demands to combat antisemitism, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr donned a Harvard basketball shirt.

Kerr, an outspoken liberal, greeted reporters Tuesday night while wearing the shirt and asking, “Is something going on?”

“[Harvard coach] Tommy Amaker is a friend of mine. He sent me this shirt, and it felt like a great day to wear it,” Kerr added. “I believe in academic freedom. I believe it’s crucial for all of our institutions to be able to handle their own business the way they want to, and they should not be shaken down and told what to teach, what to say, by our government. That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard, but it’s kind of par for the course right now. This is me supporting Harvard.

“Way to go, way to stand up to the bully.”

Kerr supported former President Biden in 2020 and former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Harvard University President Alan M. Garber strongly objected to the administration’s expanded list of demands, which included the threat of a funding loss.

“It makes clear that the intention is not to work with us to address antisemitism in a cooperative and constructive manner,” Garber wrote. “We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement.”

On Monday, it was announced that Trump would seek to withhold an additional $1 billion in funding from Harvard.