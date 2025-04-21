WATCH: WWE’s Paul Heyman Stuns ESPN’s Pat McAfee After Joke About Shannon Sharpe Rape Charge

WWE personality Paul Heyman shocked ESPN’s Pat McAfee Monday after making a joke about the rape charges facing fellow ESPN personality Shannon Sharpe.

TMZ Sports reported on Monday morning that Sharpe faces a $50 million lawsuit from a woman who alleges the former NFL star sexually assaulted her multiple times from 2024 to 2025.

Later on Monday, Heyman appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss events from this weekend’s WrestleMania. Heyman was not a bystander at WrestleMania; his high-profile betrayal of CM Punk and Roman Reigns directly contributed to Seth Rollins’s victory.

“We just happen to be two like-minded, like-interested people walking into the main event of WrestleMania and understanding that we both suffered the same fate at the tribal chief Roman Reigns, that Roman Reigns uses everyone in his sight, squeezes the juice out of the fruit ’til it’s not useful anymore, and then discards them like he did to me,” Heyman told McAfee.

“See, CM Punk does as much good to my reputation as Shannon Sharpe does to ESPN,” Heyman said.

The blustery WWE star’s shot at Sharpe was greeted with groans from the crowd.

“We don’t need that,” McAfee responded. “A lot going on.”

“Don’t ‘ooh’ me!” Heyman shot back. “I’m not the one getting sued!”

Sharpe and his attorneys have denied the charges against him.