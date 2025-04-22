Karmelo Anthony ‘Forced to Evacuate Home’ After Repeated Threats, Reps Say

Representatives for Karmelo Anthony, the teenager accused of stabbing fellow teenager Austin Metchalf to death at a track meet earlier this month, say their client has been “forced to evacuate” to an “undisclosed location” after receiving repeated death threats and harassment.

According to TMZ Sports, Next Generation Action Network, the group representing Anthony, claims the 17-year-old has been moved from his Frisco, Texas, home and is at an “undisclosed location” to “ensure his immediate safety.”

“Anthony, a 17-year-old student at Frisco Centennial High School, was arrested and charged with murder for fatally stabbing Frisco Memorial High School student-athlete Austin Metcalf at the University Interscholastic League’s District 11-5A championship track meet at Frisco ISD’s Kuykendall Stadium,” Total Pro Sports reports.

Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, discussed the alleged threats against her son in a press conference last week.

The case grew even more controversial last week after a judge reduced Anthony’s $1 million bail to $250,000. In the days following, reports emerged that the Anthony family was taking advantage of the drastically reduced bail to use the hundreds of thousands raised from their GiveSendGo campaign to buy an expensive new home.

“It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society,” NGAN President Dominique Alexander said in a statement.

“No family should have to live under siege simply because they are demanding their constitutional rights. We will not be silent, and we will not back down. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect this family and to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation or fear.”The NGAN statement said the family received pizza deliveries they did not order, strangers approaching their door uninvited, and an invitation to a memorial service for Austin Metcalf. Anthony has been out of jail since his bail was posted on April 14.