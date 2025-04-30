NFL Fines Falcons, DC Jeff Ulbrich After Shedeur Sanders Prank Call

The National Football League has fined the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after a prank call was made to Shedeur Sandeers on the draft’s second day.

The Falcons received a $250,000 fine, and Ulbrich received a $100,000 fine, after Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son, Jax, wrote down Sanders’ number off his father’s open iPad while visiting his parents.

Jax then passed Sanders’ number to a friend who used it to prank the former Colorado Buffalo, pretending to be Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Jax Ulbrich called Shedeur Sanders to apologize and issued a written statement taking responsibility for the incident.

The NFL said the fines were for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.”