VIDEO: CBS’ Kyle Tucker Recalls the First Time Shedeur Sanders Gave Him Concern

Shock over Shedeur Sanders’s unprecedented draft day slide has begun to give way to an avalanche of reasons that knocked the Sanders scion from the NFL mountaintop.

The latest installment comes from CBS’s Kyle Tucker, who recalls Sanders’ no-show at a meeting before a primetime matchup against rival Colorado State. Quarterbacks meeting with the media before games, particularly big games, is common. Sanders, who said he had to reschedule the first meeting because he needed to get treatment, did not show at the rescheduled meeting time.

“We weren’t really given a reason, but we did not talk to Shedeur at the production meetings, which, as you know, starting quarterback, especially high-profile player like that, very unusual,” Tucker said on The Dan Patrick Show. “I walk out of the hotel, and there’s a pickup truck in front of the hotel, and Shedeur is just sitting in the back of the pickup truck.

“It just made me wonder. People asked me, NFL people asked me after that game, ‘What did you think of Shedeur?’ And I said, ‘I didn’t get to talk to him.’ Maybe he’s the greatest kid ever, maybe he’s a bad kid. I don’t know. But I told them the story, and they just kind of nodded their head.

“And it just made me wonder how many stories are there like that in which Shedeur did things that were not customary. He did things non-traditionally. It certainly seemed like that was the deal with a lot of the combine interviews and meetings with teams. And especially at that position, I think it makes them very nervous that, already in college, he was getting out of things that you’re supposed to be doing. What’s he gonna be like if he’s a first-round pick in the NFL Draft?”

Much was made of Sanders’ poor behavior in meetings with NFL teams before the draft and how that impacted his slide from a top-5 projection to pick #144. According to Tucker, Sanders disliked meetings as early as his college days.

It doesn’t seem to have helped his draft prospects and cost him millions.