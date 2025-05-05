Ravens to Release Kicker Justin Tucker Amid Misconduct Investigation

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Monday that they will release longtime place kicker Justin Tucker, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
While Ravens General Manager characterized the move as a “football decision,” it comes at a time when the NFL is continuing its investigation into multiple accusations of misconduct involving massage therapists.
“Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult,” he said, “and this is one of those instances.“We are grateful for Justin’s many contributions while playing for the Ravens,” he added. “We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in the next chapter of their lives.”Pro Football Talk reports, “the move will allow the Ravens to spread out Tucker’s $7.5 million in dead cap money—the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history for a kicker—over two years. Tucker’s $4.2 million salary in 2025 was not guaranteed, so the Ravens will gain $4.2 million in cap space for 2025.”Tucker struggled mightily on the field in 2024, making good on only 73% of his field-goal attempts. However, he righted the ship around the midway point of the season and was far better down the stretch and into the playoffs.
The misconduct allegations cast a shadow over Tucker going into the offseason. Specifically, he is accused of misconduct involving 16 massage therapists between 2012 and 2016.
Senses that the Ravens may part with the legendary kicker were heightened during this year’s draft, when Baltimore selected kicker Tyler Loop from Arizona in the 6th round.
