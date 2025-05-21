Rockies Fan Sues Team After Foul Ball Hits Him in the Eye, Blames Team for Being Too Bad to Watch

A Colorado Rockies fan is suing the team after a foul ball struck him in the eye. Why is he suing? In part, because the team is too terrible to watch.

Timothy Roeckel of Parker, Colorado, is suing his favorite team over “catastrophic and permanent injuries” he sustained while in a Coors Field luxury box during a game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Yankees on July 16, 2023.

Roeckel was struck in the face by a foul ball hit by a Rockies player in the bottom of the first inning. In the lawsuit, Roeckel claims “architectural elements, including the ceiling of the luxury box and the overhang of the stadium’s bleacher seats,” prevented him from seeing the ball and avoiding it. He further claims, “It was not physically possible” to see the ball from his seat.

Specifically, Roeckel claims that the Rockies violated the Colorado Baseball Spectator Safety Act of 1993 by neglecting to make a “reasonable and prudent effort to design, alter, and maintain the premises… in a reasonably safe condition.” The lawsuit further states that the Rockies were “specifically warned by engineers retained by either Major League Baseball, its insurers, or Defendant about the inadequate netting and increased risk associated with the Stadium, yet failed to act.”

The suit further points to the Rockies’ woeful record and inability to hold the fans’ attention, which is why spectators are at added risk.

“Defendant’s longstanding poor performance on the field has contributed to a game-day environment in which spectators, particularly those in luxury suites, are less engaged with the action on the field,” the suit states.

“The diminished competitive quality of play has fostered a stadium culture in which socializing, dining, and business networking have become the primary focus for many attendees. … This cultural shift is not incidental but rather encouraged by (the Rockies’) own marketing and design choices, which emphasize hospitality and off-field amenities over fan vigilance.”

As Bleacher Report reports, “The Rockies’ poor play (they were 35–58 at the time of his injuries, and are even worse this year, currently sitting at 8-40).”

Roeckel intends to have his case heard by a jury and seeks financial compensation for his injuries and damages.