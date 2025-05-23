Undefeated British Boxer Georgia O’Connor Dead at 25

Undefeated British boxer Georgia O’Connor has died, mere months after her cancer diagnosis and only three weeks after getting married.

On May 9, O’Connor announced her nuptials in an Instagram post, writing, “The day I married the love of my life.”

O’Connor’s promoter, Boxxer, marked the passing of their young fighter.

“True warrior inside and outside the ring,” the promoter wrote. “The boxing community has lost a talented, courageous, and determined young woman far too soon.”

O’Connor’s cancer diagnosis was made public in January. However, the young fighter claims that the announcement came only after doctors refused to take her complaints of pain and discomfort seriously.

“They gaslit me, told me it was nothing, made me feel like I was overreacting,” she wrote. “They refused to scan me. They refused to investigate. They REFUSED to listen.

“They could have done something before it got to this stage. But they didn’t. Because this is the state of the NHS — a broken system that fails young people like me over and over again.”

O’Connor also had a miscarriage earlier this year.

In her career, O’Connor amassed a 3-0 record while winning gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games, second place at the 2017 Youth World Championship, and bronze at the same event in 2018.