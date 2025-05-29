WATCH: Yankees Fan Who Rushed the Field Nearly Eludes Security Before Brutal Takedown

A Yankees fan wearing an Aaron Judge jersey put his running shoes to good use Wednesday night, as he rushed the field, dodging security, and made it across the outfield and into the stands.

But that’s where his exploits came to a very abrupt and violent end.

The scene unfolded in Los Angeles as the Yankees took on the Angels at Angel Stadium.

In one particularly dramatic moment, a security officer faceplanted while trying to tackle the elusive Yankees fan.

The fan, shockingly, made it all the way to the stands and seemed like he had defeated the field security as he leaped over the wall into the stands. However, alas, he was snatched up by thoroughly annoyed security officers who pulled him back over the wall and acquainted his face with the right-field dirt in foul territory.

While the fan’s night ended on a rough note, the Yankees beat the Angels 1-0 and completed a three-game sweep. The Bronx Bombers’ record sits at 35-20 on the season, and they currently enjoy a seven-game lead over the Rays in the AL East.