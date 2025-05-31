Olivia Dunne Becomes Emotional After Revealing Fear of Stalkers

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne began weeping when revealing her fears of aggressive autograph seekers who chase after her in airports.

“I fear that I’m being stalked and I don’t know what to do,” the LSU gymnast alum said in a TikTok video on Friday. “They know time, place, airport, everything!!!”

Dunne described the autograph seekers as frequently being a group of “at least 10 middle-aged men” who badger her to sign “a stack of 40 pictures or magazines.”

The LSU star gymnast said, “They will run after me down the TSA precheck line and yell at me if I don’t give them my autograph. It’s insane. They will yell at me and make a scene, and the people around me are scared.”

Dunne revealed that she’s particularly irked by the fact that the autograph seekers know her itinerary.

“They’re waiting there,” she said. “It’s something with the airline, and it’s weird.”

Dunne also acknowledged that she “posts her life” online, but stressed that she’s not engaging in her public life when traveling.

“Yes, I know I’m chronically online and I post my life, but I’m talking about like a 20-minute connecting flight through Omaha, Nebraska, they would be waiting there,” she said. “I’m not making content on a connecting flight. I’m talking about the most random cities.”

Dunne hastened to point out that she’s not alone in dealing with the scourge of over-aggressive autograph hounds. She acknowledged that Olympic sprinter Gabby Thomas.

“It’s not only me,” Dunne said. I” remember Gabby Thomas made a video about this, and it needs to stop because it’s scary for girls, it’s weird.”

For her part, Thomas praised Dunne for speaking out on the subject.

“Girl!! So sad that because we’re good at what we do, people feel like they should have constant access to us, and give us travel anxiety. Glad you’re speaking up too.”

In a TikTok video posted in January, Thomas said, “At this point, every time I travel, I’m afraid that these men, it’s three to six of them, middle-aged, are going to show up and harass me. And it doesn’t matter what city — they’ve come when I was traveling to and from Chicago, they’ve come when I was traveling to and from Miami, and they have my flight information.

“What scares me is that they have my flight information, even when I don’t even know what time I’m flying out sometimes. I don’t tell anyone my flight information. I’ve changed all my email passwords. I don’t know if they’re hacking me. But they get really aggressive and hostile if I say no, and when I’m by myself, it’s really scary,” Thomas added.