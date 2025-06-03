Attorney Tony Buzbee Declines to Rep Zion Williamson’s Ex Moriah Mills

Celebrity Attorney Tony Buzbee says he has declined to represent Moriah Mills, who is accusing New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson of abusing her.

Buzbee, who has taken dozens of cases from women and men who have accused celebrities and sports figures of various acts of abuse, is saying that the “merits” of Mills’s case didn’t pan out for him.

“A member of our staff spoke to her. After review, we declined to take her case,” Buzbee told TMZ Sports.

The attorney added that he won’t comment on the details of the case, but added, “As you know, we are contacted by numerous people across the United States daily with grievances. We can’t help them all. Some of those we do take are resolved quietly. A number are filed and litigated, like the $640 million jury verdict we achieved a few weeks back. Only a small few become public.”

Mills has made a series of social media posts criticizing Williamson, but it is unclear exactly what she might be accusing him of doing to her.

Williamson is already facing a lawsuit from a Jane Doe who is accusing him of raping and abusing her for years when he was a freshman at Duke University in 2018.

The player has denied all accusations.

Williamson’s legal team has also claimed that he intends to seek “significant damages for this defamatory lawsuit.”

