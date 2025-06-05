Missouri Men’s Basketball Prospect Charged with Rape, Sodomy and Kidnapping

Missouri Tigers men’s basketball prospect Keiner Asprilla has been charged with rape in the first degree, first-degree sodomy and kidnapping. He is being held at the Boone County Jail.

Court documents seen by the Kansas City Star allege Asprilla raped his victim three times Sept. 21 at The Tiger Hotel.

The Columbia Police Department received a report of sexual assault from a victim Oct. 8, according to a NJ Advance Media article published Jan. 24.

He was arrested while in school at St. Peter’s Prep in January and extradited to Missouri soon after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRCG 13 (@krcg13news)

According to the report Asprilla, now 18, is being held without bond, and awaits his next court appearance.

Asprilla has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The accused, who stands 7-foot-1 and weighs 225 pounds, is reportedly from Colombia and is residing in the U.S. on an I-20 visa for international students.