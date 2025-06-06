Minnesota Girls’ Softball Team with Trans-Identifying Male Player Wins State Championship

The Champlin Park High School girls’ softball team won the Group 4A state championship on Friday with the help of a transgender-identifying male athlete who pitched all seven innings.

The No. 2-seeded Rebels beat the No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson, 6–0 at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota. Transgender-identifying junior pitcher Marissa Rothenberger threw a complete-game shutout, giving up just three hits while striking out six.

“The performance capped off a dominant tournament run in which Rothenberger pitched all 21 innings across three games, giving up just two runs total and leading the Rebels to three-straight wins,” OutKick reported. “For the effort, Rothenberger was named to the All-Tournament team.”

Rothenberger pitched every inning in the quarterfinals against No. 7-seeded Eagen in a 5-0 win, allowing seven hits and striking out four. In the semifinals, Champlin Park beat No. 6 White Bear Lake 3-2, with Rothenberger again pitching every inning and hitting two doubles, including one that secured the game-winning point in the last inning, according to the report.

“Including the 14 shutout innings that Rothenberger pitched in the sectional finals to help Champlin Park reach the state tournament in the first place, the junior allowed just two runs across 35 innings to close out the postseason,” the report continues. “Champlin Park’s other pitcher, Ava Abrahamson, was listed as a designated player throughout the tournament but never entered as a pitcher.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, this was Champlin Park’s first time in school history advancing to the Group 4A state championship.

Team coach Bryan Woodley previously praised Rothenberger, saying, “She’s always clutch. I think she’s the best centerfielder in the state. She’s just a great all-around player,” according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

The Minnesota State High School League [MSHSL] continues to allow boys who claim to be girls to play in female sports in direct violation of federal Title IX rules that prohibit the practice based on federal rules set in place by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration is mulling a response to states that allow transgender athletes to play as females — including California, Maine, Minnesota, and others.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.