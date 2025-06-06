Tom Rafferty, Super Bowl Champion Cowboys Offensive Lineman, Dies at 70

Former longtime Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tom Rafferty died Thursday after suffering a stroke, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Rafferty was 70 years old.

Rafferty’s daughter, Rachel Powers, told the Morning News that her father had been hospitalized since early May.

The Cowboys selected Rafferty out of Penn State in the fourth round of the 1976 draft, and he would spend the entirety of his 14-year career in Dallas. Rafferty became a starter for the Cowboys in his second season when he took over the right guard spot. Four years later, he would make the move to center, where he spent the rest of his career. Rafferty played with Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.

The former Nittany Lion played in two Super Bowls during his time with the Cowboys. His first Super Bowl was Super Bowl XII, a victory over the Broncos, and Super Bowl XIII, a loss to the Steelers.

Rafferty is also well-known for starting 167 consecutive games, the longest streak in franchise history at the time.

“Mark Stepnoski replaced Rafferty midway through the 1989 season, and Rafferty retired after the season,” Pro Football Talk reports. “Rafferty appeared in 203 games, starting 182.”

Following his pro football career, Rafferty settled in the Dallas area and worked in the sports equipment sales industry. Rafferty is survived by his wife, their two children, and two grandchildren.