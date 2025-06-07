Former UFC Star Ben Askren ‘Unable to Respond’ After Hospitalization for Severe Pneumonia

Former UFC and collegiate wrestling star Ben Askren has been rendered “unable to respond” due to a sudden and severe onset of pneumonia, the fighter’s wife says.

Amy Askren is asking for “prayers for healing and for peace” as her husband battles serious illness.

“You may have heard that my husband Ben is going through something,” Amy Askren wrote on Facebook. “He developed severe pneumonia, which came on very suddenly. He’s currently in the hospital and unable to respond to anything at this time. We welcome all prayers for healing and for peace. We are trying to keep life as normal as possible for our children currently and doing our best to support them thoughtfully, so please refrain from discussing it with them for now.”

Askren’s run with the UFC was brief, but noteworthy as he fought high-profile opponents such as Demian Maia, Jorge Masvidal, and Robbie Lawler. He retired from MMA in 2019. Askren also fought a boxing match, losing to Jake Paul in 2021.

A native of Iowa, Askren’s mark on the combat sports world was cemented by establishing himself as one of the best amateur wrestlers of all time. Askren has remained active in the wrestling world following his retirement from MMA.