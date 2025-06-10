WATCH: Ex-NBA Great DeMarcus Cousins Brawls with Beer-Throwing Fans in Puerto Rico

Former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins found himself in a physical confrontation on Monday with fans in Puerto Rico, which led to the former Sacramento King being ejected from the game and doused with beer by fans on his way out.

Cousins, 34, plays for the Mets de Guaynabo in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional and was poorly received by opposing fans at a recent game against the Vaqueros de Bayamon at Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez.

The trouble started when a fan began making crying gestures at Cousins. After the 11-year NBA vet walked towards the fan while grabbing his junk, the crying gesture evolved into a double salute, and things started to spiral out of control.

Cousinns grabbed at the man’s arm, and multiple players had to intervene to separate the two as other fans began getting involved in the fracas. Cousins raised his fist as if he was going to strike one of the fans, which drew another middle finger.

Officials ejected Cousins from the game to de-escalate the situation. Still, as the former Kentucky Wildcat made his way down the tunnel, Cousins grabbed at the arm of one fan who had been giving him the bird. The fan retaliated by throwing his drink on Cousins, which then led to at least a dozen fans throwing their drinks on him. Chaos ensued as multiple security officers struggled to keep him from entering the stands.

Cousins eventually got up after being tackled to the ground by security officers, but this only resulted in a fresh wave of drink throwing.

Mets de Guaynabo fell 101-92 to Vaqueros de Bayamon.