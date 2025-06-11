Deion Sanders Provides Update Amid Health Speculation

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is not with his football team during their offseason workout program. Instead, he’s back in Texas as he recovers from a bout with an unspecified medical issue.

However, amid rampant speculation on what could be so serious that it would take “Coach Prime” away from his appointed duties, Sanders took to social media to assure all that “everything is OKAY.”

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers,” Sanders wrote. “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime.”

While there’s never a good time to go through a serious health issue, the timing of Sanders’ current health crisis comes at an inopportune moment as the third-year Colorado coach prepares to enter his first season without either of his sons in uniform. He is also without the offensive and defensive services of last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) projects the Buffaloes to finish with 6.5 wins, due to heavy roster turnover and a challenging Big 12 slate.