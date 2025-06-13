Dak Prescott Says He Wants to Win a Championship for His ‘Personal Being’ and ‘Sanity’

Dak Prescott already had $240 million reasons to win a championship. However, this week, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback added yet another, more Zen reason for winning a Super Bowl: his “personal being.”

“I want to win a championship,” Prescott said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The legacy, whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy or if it’s for this team. It’s for my personal being, for my sanity. The legacy will take care of itself.”

An interesting reasoning, to be sure. The good news for Prescott is that whether he wins for the glory of the Cowboys or to satisfy his inner chi, Cowboys fans will take it.

Prescott’s statistics over his nine-year career in Dallas have been stellar: He has a legitimate chance at eclipsing the franchise passing yards mark (2,746 yards away) and the franchise passing touchdown record (35 away), Pro Football Talk reports.

However, if he is to achieve true inner peace by winning a Super Bowl, his postseason win-loss record will need work. Dallas has a 2-5 postseason record and has never advanced past the divisional round under Prescott.

The contrast between his regular-season record and postseason record gave Prescott cause for reflection.

“It’s hard to be reflective,” Prescott said. “I think you have to, especially with how [his 10 seasons] have been. Some being injured; some getting to knocking on the door and not finishing it. What it does really is just makes you grateful for the opportunity. Every day you get to walk into this building, you’re healthy. Every day, you get to approach your teammates. You get to approach this game that you love.”

The Cowboys traded for Pittsburgh’s George Pickens to help Prescott reach Super Bowl Nirvana. Will Pickens be Prescott’s sherpa to a championship? That remains to be seen.