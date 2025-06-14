‘Disgusting’: Mets Fans Furious After Pride Display During National Anthem

Mets fans are voicing their discontent after their team showed the Pride flag during the playing of the national anthem Friday night.

Just before their game against the Tampa Bay Rays, as fans stood for the playing of the national anthem, spectators expecting to see the Stars & Stripes on the jumbotron were instead shown the Pride flag.

It didn’t take long for fans on X to express their anger, especially since the incident occurred on Flag Day.

All MLB teams hold LGBTQ+ events during Pride Month, except for the Texas Rangers. However, this is a first as far as a team displaying the Pride flag during the national anthem.

The Mets have yet to make a public statement addressing the incident.