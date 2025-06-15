Ex-Vikings Player Jack Brewer Rips ‘Weak, Emasculated’ Tim Walz After State Lawmaker Murdered

Former Minnesota Vikings safety Jack Brewer is ripping the “weak, emasculated” Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, after a man whom Walz appointed to a state position was accused of murdering one state lawmaker and attempting to murder a second.

Last week, a man with a gun broke into the homes of two Minnesota lawmakers, State Representative Melissa Hortman and Democrat State Senator John Hoffman. He gunned down both the politicians and their spouses. Hortman and her husband were murdered while Sen. Hoffman and his wife were wounded but survived the assault.

The man being sought for the shootings is Democrat Vance Boelter, 57, who Gov. Walz once appointed to the Workforce Development Board in 2019.

Now, Brewer, who has been a Minnesota resident since college, is taking aim at Walz for this outrageous crime.

“On this Father’s Day, I wish Minnesota would focus on restoring fatherhood — protecting women, protecting families. Tim Walz is the example of a weak, emasculated leader. That is not what God made fathers to be. It’s pathetic,” he told Fox News.

“It’s terrible. The root cause of all of this is evil. When you’re willing to attack, ridicule, riot, and protest anyone who believes something different — even in your own party — you’ve gone too far,” he continued.

“The Democrats have gone so far left that if you’re not a raging liberal, you’re under attack. They are forcing everyone in the party to conform,” said the former player who organized the “NFL Players for Obama” group in 2007, but later switched to being a Republican after becoming disillusioned with Democrats.

“Whenever you give Satan power, he shows his face. That’s what we’re witnessing now,” he added. “We need to start calling this what it is. These people have lost their minds. I am heartbroken to see one of the most amazing states in America completely turned around under Gov. Tim Walz. Minnesota is confused.”

Brewer then noted that as a man with deep ties to Minnesota, he feels that his state is letting its people down.

“I played for the Vikings. I played for the Gophers. I lived in Minnesota for years. It was not like this. People were respectful. People could disagree and still have conversations. I still have a lot of family there, and it hurts to see what they’re living through,” he said.

“Minnesota has become the capital of chaos in America. That’s not right. It’s not a reflection of the true people of Minnesota. There are a lot of good people there. But the liberal hub around Minneapolis and St. Paul has taken over, and it’s dangerous. Tim Walz is the leader of that. His attorney general, Keith Ellison, is right there with him,” he insisted.

