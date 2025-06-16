Joey Chestnut Returns to Nathan’s July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest Following Ban

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut will make his much-hoped-for return to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Championship on July 4th, after missing out on last year’s contest over a sponsorship dispute.

The momentous return comes after a period of negotiations between Chestnut and Major League Eating.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Chestnut said on social media. “This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life,” Chestnut wrote on X.

Trouble arose last year after Chestnut was barred from the event he helped make famous when it was discovered that he had entered into a partnership with Impossible Foods, which had launched a project promoting a plant-based, meatless hot dog. Neither side, Nathan’s nor Major League Eating, nor Chestnut, seemed happy with the sudden and shocking divorce, and both sides moved to reconcile.

“While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I’ve ever worked with.”

Chestnut concluded, “I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground. I’m excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands! Stay hungry!”

Major League Eating also released a statement expressing their joy at putting the issue behind them.

“The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest stands as an enduring beacon of freedom for our nation and the world,” Major League Eating Chair George Shea said. “We look forward to watching the greatest eaters as they compete on a celebrated platform for international sports.”

Chestnut, who has won the competition 16 times, will attempt to notch win #17 by knocking off last year’s winner, Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 58 dogs and buns. Chestnut last won the event in 2023 by eating 62 dogs and buns.