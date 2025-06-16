LA Women’s Soccer Team Renames as ‘Immigrant City Football Club’ After ICE Raids

Los Angeles’ NWSL team Angel City wore shirts emblazoned with “Immigrant City Football Club” ahead of their game Saturday against the North Carolina Courage.

The Guardian reports 10,000 t-shirts bearing the message were also printed, with “Los Angeles is for Everyone” on the back in English and Spanish. Fans were handed the apparel at the game.

Before kick-off singer and actress Becky G, an Angel City founding investor and LA native, read a statement from the club as distributed in card form to supporters.

It read: “The fabric of this city is made of immigrants. Football does not exist without immigrants. This club does not exist without immigrants.”

The move came after violent riots roiled the city in the wake of raids by ICE agents against illegal immigrants, as Breitbart News reported.

“Football, the game that we all love, we have it here because of immigrants,” said Angel City captain Ali Riley after the game, which her team lost 2-1.

“It’s played the way it is because of immigrants. This club that is such a huge part of me wouldn’t be here without immigrants.”

Earlier last week the NWSL Players Association released a statement in conjunction with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) Players Association about the ICE raids.

It read: “We stand with all people seeking safety, dignity, and opportunity, no matter where they come from or where they hope to go.

“Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. We know not every situation is simple. But offering compassion should never be up for debate.”