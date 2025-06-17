Caitlin Clark was scratched across the face, knocked to the floor, and given a technical foul, while her attackers were not penalized at all, as the brutal treatment of the WNBA’s sole star continues.

On Tuesday night, the Fever took on the Connecticut Sun, the same squad with whom Clark had multiple confrontations during her rookie season. This time, things were much different as the Fever dominated the game on the scoreboard. As far as the physicality of the game, that was a different story.

During the third quarter, Clark was raked across the eyes by Connecticut’s Jacy Sheldon and then knocked to the floor by guard Marina Mabrey. Incredibly, Mabrey was only issued a technical foul and not ejected from the game. However, Clark was also hit with a technical, apparently, for the way she fell to the floor.

Noteworthy is that after she gets knocked to the ground, the referee not only doesn’t immediately eject Mabrey. However, Clark’s teammates don’t go after Mabrey or Sheldon, nor do they defend their star player in any way.

That would change in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

As Jacy Sheldon, the same player who had raked Clark across the face, was on a fast-break to the basket, Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham grabbed Sheldon and threw her to the floor.

Cunningham’s actions sparked a fierce confrontation between the two teams.

This time, the referees got it right and ejected Sheldon. Cunningham was also ejected. Had the referees ejected Sheldon or Mabrey, or both, in the third quarter, the fight at the end of the game would have been avoided.