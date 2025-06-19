AEW’s Brody King Wears ‘Abolish ICE’ Shirt Before Match in Mexico

AEW star Brody King wore a shirt reading “Abolish ICE” as he made his way to the ring during a recent match in Mexico.

King was in Mexico to compete in the AEW’s 12-man tag team match in Grand Slam Mexico.

King revealed the protest shirt as he opened his jacket.

Judging by the dim lighting in the arena and the fact that he only left the jacket open for a few seconds, it’s hard to tell if the crowd even noticed the shirt. Additionally, the “Abolish ICE” message was written in English, and the match took place in Mexico, so a language barrier may have also been present.

Sports venues have become the scene of multiple protests recently. Last weekend, a singer and social media personality named Nezza defied the explicit instructions of the Dodgers organization and sang the national anthem in Spanish as a form of protest against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles.

The AEW has not issued a statement regarding King’s protest.