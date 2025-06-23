Kristin Chenoweth Blasted by NBA Fans for ‘Butchering’ National Anthem Before Game 7

Tony Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth sang the national anthem before Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and, to at least some fans, it was not well received.

Chenoweth, 56, belted the anthem out before a packed crowd at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City Sunday night. A performance that stood apart for a few reasons, but most notably, for the high note she hit and held toward the end of the anthem.

While the crowd seemed impressed with Chenoweth, the crowd online seemed decisively less so.

However, not everyone was a critic. Some people actually liked the performance.

Chenoweth is an Oklahoma native and a diehard Thunder fan. The award-winning actress was born in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

“I never miss a game unless I’m on stage,” Chenoweth told the Tulsa World.

“I was a cheerleader in high school in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and I loved football, but my favorite was basketball. I like how much of a team player you’ve got to be. … And this is my team,” the actress said.

Chenoweth also has a dog named “Thunder.”

Things worked out for Chenoweth, her dog, and Thunder fans everywhere last night. The hometown squad defeated the Pacers by a final score of 103-91, giving the Thunder their first NBA championship in franchise history.