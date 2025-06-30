Quarterback Jake Retzlaff has decided to leave Brigham Young University (BYU) ahead of an anticipated seven-game suspension for violating the school’s restrictions on engaging in premarital sex.

The admission to having sex comes as part of a lawsuit filed against the former BYU QB for allegedly raping a woman in 2023.

Reports circulated last week that the school informed Retzlaff they intended to suspend him for admitting to violating the school’s ban on premarital sex, an act that would have precluded him from playing in over half of the team’s games next year. The QB reportedly wasted little time in deciding to leave, informing teammates of his plans to transfer and cleaning out his locker in short order.

The Utah woman accusing Retzlaff claims he raped and strangles her in his Provo home in November of 2023. Retzlaff, through his attorneys, has strongly denied the accusations.

“Mr. Retzlaff specifically and categorically denies each and every and all allegations that he bit, raped or strangled [the accuser], which are ridiculous and bizarre allegations, all of which are false and untrue,” the response said in part.

The lawyers added that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Identified as Jane Doe AG in the court documents, the woman claims that the incident occurred after the two were alone, following a party.

“At some point, they began to kiss, but Jane Doe A.G. did not want to do anything more,” the suit states. “Retzlaff began escalating the situation … and Jane Doe A.G. tried to de-escalate the situation and attempted to slow things down, trying to pull away, and saying ‘wait.’ She did not want to do anything sexual with him.”

The suit claims Retzlaff ignored repeated pleas to stop and then placed his hands around her neck before raping her.

Retzlaff denies that such an incident occurred.

While leaving BYU will get Retzlaff out of the seven game ban, and the rape accusations against him are expected to be resolved soon, it remains to be seen how much the damage the allegations will have on his ability to transfer to another school.

In 2024, Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.