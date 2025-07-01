Hall of Famer Randy Moss Will Return to ESPN Gig After Missing Time Due to Cancer Treatment

Hall of Fame legend Randy Moss will make a return to full-time broadcasting duties at ESPN after leaving the set of Sunday NFL Countdown last year to battle cancer.

The Athletic first reported Moss’s return.

Last year, Moss stunned viewers after announcing cancer had been detected outside his bile duct between his pancreas and liver. That Viking legend underwent a successful surgery in December in which he received chemotherapy and radiation.

However, due to the intensive nature of the treatments, Moss had to step away for two months while recovering from the bout with the serious disease. Moss made a special Super Bowl appearance for ESPN, a moment that gave hope he would eventually make a full-time return to broadcasting duties.

“Randy’s return on Super Bowl Sunday was an emotional lift — not just for our team but for the entire football community — and knowing he will resume his full Sunday NFL Countdown schedule, beginning in Week 1, has been the highlight of the offseason,” ESPN said in a statement.

Now, at the age of 48 and in his tenth year at ESPN, he feels well enough to get in front of the cameras and continue talking about the game he loves.

Moss is regarded by all to be among the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. In his 14-year career, spent most notably with the Vikings, Raiders, and Patriots, Moss was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a five-time leader in NFL receiving touchdowns, and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and NFL Comeback Player of the Year.