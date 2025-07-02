WATCH: Panthers’ Xavier Legette Gets in Muddy Waters to Help Stranded ATV Rider

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is no stranger to viral videos. However, instead of riding horses or waxing poetic about his favorite foods, like raccoon, this time Legette is lending a much-needed helping hand to a stranded ATV rider.

Legette and a friend were recently enjoying the summer, walking around and taking it all in, when they came upon an ATV rider who had become stuck in some very muddy water.

The Panthers receiver, apparently familiar with the problems associated with stalling an ATV in the mud, tried to advise the young man on how to extricate himself from the mess. After that failed, Legette decided it was time to get more hands-on and got into the muddy water.

“Damn, my boy’s got to get dirty today!” Legette’s friend said as the former South Carolina Gamecock descended into the muck.

The video ended with Legette and the rider trying to extract the vehicle, but it’s unknown if it was ever fully recovered.

X users reacted approvingly to Legette’s exploits.

“Country folk look after each other, not surprised,” one X user wrote.

“He’s a good ole country boy, the world needs more like him,” wrote another.

“Good effort, man. Respect,” opined another.

Legette’s bona fides as a country boy are well established. He is the owner of 14 horses and has aspirations of entering one of them in the Kentucky Derby. Months ago, a video circulated of Legette riding his new horse “Dime Piece.”

Listed at 6’3, 227 pounds, Legette can make “Dime Piece” look small.

And of course, who could forget when Legette shocked the St. Brown brothers by telling them he hunts and eats raccoons?

Legette had a challenging rookie season in Carolina. However, not all of that is on him. The Panthers dealt with inconsistency at the quarterback position and had a first-year head coach. Still, Legette posted respectable numbers all things considered, making 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns.