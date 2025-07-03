A Diamondbacks fan who has become known as the “Home Run Thief” after a series of instances where he has interfered with would-be home run balls at Chase Field in Arizona has been banned for the remainder of the season.

The meddling fan’s most recent incident occurred earlier this week, when he snatched what would have been a game-tying home run away from Giants infielder Christian Koss.

What should have been a home run was ruled a double due to fan interference, and the next two batters struck out, leaving the Diamondbacks in the lead and robbing San Francisco of a chance to rally in a game they eventually lost, 4-2.

On Tuesday, the Diamondbacks announced a ban for 55-year-old David McCaskill, for the remainder of the year. The team did, however, leave open the possibility of allowing McCaskill back for the 2026 season if he can abide by the Fan Code of Conduct.

As mentioned, this is far from McCaskill’s first instance of fan interference. Here is a montage of his prior offenses.

“I have been ejected three times officially,” the fan, Dave McCaskill, said on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta on Tuesday. “Two of those were so close to the line, just like last night. If you watch the video, I catch the ball and my glove comes down. The angle of the camera, it wasn’t the best angle, but that’s my defense. But I apologize to the D-backs. I apologize to the D-backs fans. I would never interfere.”