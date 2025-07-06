Dallas Cowboys Join Texans, NFL with Donations to Texas Flood Victims

As the death toll in the Kerr County, Texas, flood zone continues to rise, the state’s two NFL teams, the Cowboys and the Texans, have stepped up to lend a hand. And they are being joined by the NFL Foundation.

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys each took to their social media to announce that they are donating $500,000 to the flood recovery effort.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation and loss of life caused by the floods in Kerr County and Texas Hill Country, especially for the young girls and their families, as well as all of those lost and their loved ones,” the Cowboys said on X. “This has been devastating to see, and we hold everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Houston Texans also contributed a $500,000 donation to the effort.

“We are heartbroken by the loss and damage that our neighbors in the Texas Hill Country have endured,” the team said in its statement. “We are especially devastated to hear about the children who are still missing, and we are praying they are reunited with their families soon. Our hearts will remain with everyone affected and, in addition to our donation, we will continue to support the search, rescue, and recovery efforts in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, the NFL Foundation has also stepped up and joined the two Texas teams. The foundation reports that it will put $1.5 million into the recovery effort.

The latest news by Sunday afternoon reported that 59 people have been declared dead so far. And an additional 38 are missing.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.