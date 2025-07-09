WATCH: Angel Reese Smacks Clipboard Out of Coach’s Hand in Shocking Tantrum

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a less-than-stellar moment during her team’s loss to the Washington Mystics Tuesday night, as she smacked a clipboard out of a coach’s hand in an on-court meltdown that had to be seen to be believed.

Reese walked off the court, showing obvious frustration, she claims, with the referees. However, as she made her way to the sideline, Sky coach Ann Crosby approached Reese with a clipboard in her hands. Reese angrily smacked the clipboard out of Crosby’s hand in a shocking scene.

“Those **** were pissing me off shoutout to Ann because she know it was the heat of the moment and she didn’t let me apologize because she knew! Not happening again tho‍♀️,” Reese wrote on X.

The game was tied 77-77 with 29.9 seconds remaining when the incident occurred. After the ugly scene, the Mystics took over and eventually won the game 81-79.

Reese seemed particularly irked by a foul call on teammate Elizabeth Williams after she and Reese attempted to stop the scoring attempt of Mystics player Shakira Austin.

Austin’s two made free throws put the Mystics in the lead for good and sealed the win.

“You just have to be better,” Reese said. “Can’t let it come down one possession. Refs make calls that they know are not right, and they’ll look back and know that wasn’t the right call. But we just have to box out and not give them an opportunity to even be able to go up for another opportunity for free throws.”

Reese had a solid game statistically, scoring 22 points and snagging 15 rebounds, a record-extending sixth game in a row with 15 rebounds. But ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

“It wasn’t enough,” Reese said. “It came down to that rebound where (we) jumped up for it and I didn’t get that, so very frustrating for myself. I have to be better there. I just have to be better, as far as boxing out, because it just wasn’t enough tonight.”