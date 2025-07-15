Shaquille O’Neal upped the ante in his war of words with former NFL player Robert Griffin III after RGIII took a shot at WNBA player Angel Reese.

On Thursday, the former NFL quarterback took to his X account to blast anyone sharing an AI image making Angel Reese out to be a monkey playing basketball, writing, “There should be no space for racism in this world.”

RGIII also said that he was told by people in Reese’s inner circle that Reese has “grown to hate Caitlin Clark because of the media always asking her about Caitlin and being constantly compared to her.”

All this, though, was too much for Shaq.

Appearing on the July 15 release of the Off the Record podcast, Shaq blasted RGIII and even threatened him physically.

“RGIII: Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m gonna punch you in your fucking face,” Shaq exploded.

“It’s enough. I don’t usually do stuff like this, but stop it, bro. You got your job, you got your podcast. Leave my Angel Reese alone. I’m the one calling her and telling her not to respond. F****** stop it. That’s the last time.

He then added, “Leave [Reese and Caitlin Clark] alone. You already spoke on it. Let it go. So what? He hates her. So fucking what? I hate you now for messing with her. Now what? Say something about me… [Angel] is not soft, by any means. She’s from the streets. But I’m like, ‘You’re beautiful, don’t indulge with these fools.’ Because he’s a fool.”

