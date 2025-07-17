Former Super Bowl Champ Bryan Braman Dies at 38

Ex-NFL linebacker Bryan Braman has died after a battle with cancer. He was 38 years old.

Braman spent time with the Texans and Eagles during his seven-year career.

“Rest in peace brother. Gone far too soon,” Braman’s former teammate JJ Watt wrote on X.

Watt followed up his social media tribute with a $10,000 donation to a fundraiser for Braman.

Braman joined the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M in 2011. During his three years in Houston, he played a critical role on the special teams outfit and contributed in situational roles on defense. In 2014, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played for four more years in a similar role and was part of that team’s 2017 Super Bowl run.

Notably, Braman blocked a punt in Philadelphia’s divisional round game against Atlanta.

That 2017 Super Bowl victory was Braman’s last game in the NFL.

Braman’s former agent, Sean Stellato, says the former NFL linebacker leaves behind two daughters, ages 11 and eight.