Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu Admits Caitlin Clark ‘Means a Lot More to the Game’ Ahead of All-Star Break

WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu is admitting that Caitlin Clark has been hugely important to the Women’s National Basketball Association as the league prepares for the All-Star break.

Ionescu said that Clark’s contributions to the league are still being felt even though she has been forced to bow out of the All-Star Game due to her injury.

The Liberty star said she feels that it was “unfortunate” that Clark won’t be featured in Saturday’s game.

“Obviously, it’s really unfortunate that we don’t have her, but she means a lot more to the game than just showing up and playing. I think you’re able to see that with just the excitement in Indy right now, regardless of if she’s playing or not.” Ionescu said, according to Fox News.

She also said she feels for Clark and insisted they are “good friends.”

“Obviously, we’re good friends. I’ve been able to talk to her a lot through this process. Honestly, I kind of went through something similar in my career. My first year I didn’t play due to injury, and my second year I had three to four soft tissue injuries that I was dealing with. You look back, and it’s kind of a blessing in disguise because you’re able to just learn and grow and understand it’s all a part of your journey,” the Liberty player said.

Ionescu said she hoped to be a “sound board” for Clark if the Fever star needed someone to talk to.

