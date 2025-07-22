All-Star Ratings Point to Troubling Signs for WNBA

It’s news that will shock no one: but last weekend’s WNBA All-Star Game, which did not include Caitlin Clark, was a dismal ratings failure.

Players took to the court for warm-ups in T-shirts that read, “Pay us what you owe us.” A part of the players’ campaign for pay raises as they work to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the league.

However, unfortunately for the players, only a relatively small audience saw their shirts because only a relatively small audience watched the game.

What could cause such a monstrous drop in ratings from last year? Well, it could have something to do with Caitlin Clark, the biggest star in the game, not playing in the game. Clark suffered a groin injury the week of the game and sat out to heal.

Oh sure, Clark was at the game. She was a team captain. But again, she did not play in the game.

“I’m so excited for Indy to host WNBA All-Star this weekend. … I know this will be the best All-Star yet,” Clark said in a statement announcing that she would not play. “I am incredibly sad and disappointed to say I can’t participate in the 3-Point Contest or the All-Star Game. I have to rest my body. I will still be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for all the action and I’m looking forward to helping Sandy [Brondello] coach our team to a win.”

Not only did the ratings take a nose dive without Clark. Ticket prices crashed immediately after it was learned that she would not play.

“The get-in price for the WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis has dropped 48% — from $121 to just $64 — after news broke that Caitlin Clark won’t be playing,” according to TickPick.

ESPN attempted to make the numbers look better by comparing them to the 2023 All-Star Game, before Caitlin Clark entered the league.

Clark is expected to return from her injury within the week.