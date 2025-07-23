VIDEO: Ravens’ John Harbaugh Nukes Reporter’s Snarky Question About Trump White House Visit

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh wasted no time in taking a reporter to task for a nasty question about the coach’s recent meeting with President Trump at the White House.

Harbaugh, his brother Jim, and several family members made the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue earlier this month, where they had, by all accounts, a great visit with the president.

The Ravens coach spoke about the meeting with reporters Wednesday, after the first day of Ravens training camp at Owings Mills, Maryland. During the press conference, a reporter asked Harbaugh how he felt about meeting with Trump, considering some of the critical things the president has said about the Ravens’ home city, Baltimore, in the past.

Harbaugh didn’t hesitate waste time turning the tables on the “journalist.”

“How you framed that question — I would have framed that question like: ‘You got a chance to go visit with the president, man. What was that experience like?’” Harbaugh said. “It was amazing. It was awesome. And I promise you I root for our president. I want our president to be successful just like I want my quarterback to be successful and I want my team to be successful, and it was an amazing experience.”

In 2019, Trump blasted Democrat Elijah Cummings’ district in Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

“Rep Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” Trump tweeted.

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Of course, suggesting that a congressman abstain from badgering federal agents doing their job to focus on the job that he should be doing, in making the lives of his constituents better, is not a criticism of the city or its inhabitants, but of their elected officials.

Nor is it clear what any of that has to do with John Harbaugh.