On Wednesday, the Browns combined watercraft and football when revealing their new helmets. If you’re thinking this venture ended badly, you must be familiar with the Browns.

The Browns constructed a raft (yes, this really happened) that featured a large inflatable helmet in the style of the new dark-brown alternate helmets the team will wear this year. The raft had the Browns and Dude Wipes mascots on board along with a videographer to capture the moment. However, in a scenario Browns fans are all too familiar with, a moment of triumph turned into a moment of terror as the videographer lost his footing while maneuvering for a better shot and fell into the lake.

Chomps, the Browns mascot, quickly threw the photog a life preserver.

Here is the shot from the photographer’s perspective.

Fortunately for the photographer, a nearby man on a jet ski cruised in and rescued the floundering photographer.

It takes a special kind of franchise to turn a harmless helmet reveal into an emergency rescue situation. Then again, it is the Browns.