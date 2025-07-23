WATCH: Browns’ Videographer Falls into Lake Erie During Ill-Fated New Helmet Reveal

On Wednesday, the Browns combined watercraft and football when revealing their new helmets. If you’re thinking this venture ended badly, you must be familiar with the Browns.

The Browns constructed a raft (yes, this really happened) that featured a large inflatable helmet in the style of the new dark-brown alternate helmets the team will wear this year. The raft had the Browns and Dude Wipes mascots on board along with a videographer to capture the moment. However, in a scenario Browns fans are all too familiar with, a moment of triumph turned into a moment of terror as the videographer lost his footing while maneuvering for a better shot and fell into the lake.

Chomps, the Browns mascot, quickly threw the photog a life preserver.

Here is the shot from the photographer’s perspective.

Fortunately for the photographer, a nearby man on a jet ski cruised in and rescued the floundering photographer.

It takes a special kind of franchise to turn a harmless helmet reveal into an emergency rescue situation. Then again, it is the Browns.

