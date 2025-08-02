Fever’s Sophie Cunningham Blasts Fans After Another Dildo Is Thrown on the Court: ‘Going to Hurt One of Us’

Another night, and another green sex toy has been tossed upon the floor of a WNBA court.

During Friday night’s game between the Valkyries and the Sky, a green dildo was flung from the crowd and landed on the hardwood as players and officials looked on aghast.

As noted in the post below, this is the second such dildo throwing incident, and both instances have come at games when the Valkyrie are playing.

“Stop throwing dildos on the court,” Cunningham wrote on X. “You’re going to hurt one of us.”

A referee kicked the bright green rubber sex toy off the floor.

Sky star forward Angel Reese, who is currently injured, used the incident to playfully jab at Fever guard Sydney Colson on social media.

“Hey @SydJColson, why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas,” Reese joked. “It’s getting weird.”

The first green dildo incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the Valkyries and Dream game. An incident that threatened to shatter the player’s concentration in the most crucial moments of a tied game.

“Something flies on the court, I think there was something that flew from a fan on the court,” said play-by-play announcer Jacob Tobey.

“This has been one of a kind… can they figure out who did that and get ’em out?” Tobey queried.

“Even so, when you have a lime green item just kind of fly… that’s when the whistle should be blown because as a player you want to feel protected, you want to know what’s going on, and then there’s confusion on the final possession,” said color analyst Morgan Ragan.

Will there be a third green dildo incident? The Valkyries next play against Las Vegas on Sunday.