Browns Reporter Zings Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson Romance During Award Speech

Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot ripped former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his romance with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as she accepted the Bill Nunn Memorial Award at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton, Ohio, on Friday.

Cabot noted that when she first started the news business in 1991, Belichick had just become the Cleveland Browns’ coach, and he put her through the ringer.

“Bill Belichick was the first Browns coach I ever covered,” Cabot said, according to the New York Post. “You see, if you start out with Bill Belichick, no one can rattle you after that. If Bill didn’t like something I wrote, he’d call and yell at me. If you asked a dumb question, he’d call you out. Eventually, I had to learn to stand up to him. During one of those yelling matches, I told him, If you don’t have the ‘footballs’ to say that to the guys, then don’t say it to me. Bam.”

But then she turned on Belichick over his recent romance with a woman less than a third of his age.

“But now, I totally understand why Bill gave me such a hard time. I was 28 at the time, and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old,” she savagely jabbed.

Belichick and Hudson first openly admitted to their romance in June of last year. She was 23 and he was 72.

Coach Belichick spent 24 years coaching the New England Patriots and guided them to nine Super Bowls and six wins. He is now coaching the Tar Heels, which will open its 2025 season against TCU on Sept. 1.

