Texas Tops the List in First Preseason Coaches’ Poll

College football coaches have entered the chat on who they believe are the best teams in the country, and, all alone at the top, is Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns.

Rounding out the top five are some other familiar faces from last year’s playoffs, including the second-ranked defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes, the third-place Penn State Nittany Lions, fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, and fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The rankings of the top 2, Texas and Ohio State, have generated much controversy on social media as fan bases argue whether that ranking should be reversed. However, in less than a month, the two teams will begin their season against each other, and the issue will be settled.

“It is the first time in the history of the coaches’ poll that Texas will open the season at No. 1,” ESPN reports. “The Longhorns were picked to finish first by 28 of the 67 panelists, who are chosen by random draw from a pool of applicants to the American Football Coaches Association, showing a willingness to participate.

“Ohio State received 20 first-place votes, with Penn State (14), Georgia (3), and No. 6 Clemson (2) also being picked as the preseason No. 1.”

Other pivotal matchups among the top ten include Miami (10) vs. Notre Dame (5), and Clemson (6) will host LSU (9).

The coaches left SEC bragging rights firmly intact by including a conference-leading nine teams in their top 25. Among the SEC teams to make the list are Texas (1), Georgia (4), Alabama (8), LSU (9), South Carolina (13), Ole Miss (15), Florida (17), Tennessee (18), and Texas A&M (21).

The Big Ten came in second with six teams: Ohio State (2), Penn State (3), Oregon (7), Illinois (12), Michigan (14), and Indiana (19).

The season begins Saturday, August 23.