Ex-NFL Player LeShon Johnson Convicted of Running ‘Nice and Nasty’ Dog-Fighting Ring

Former New York Giants player LeShon Johnson has been convicted on six counts connected to a dogfighting ring in Oklahoma, and for breeding what he called “nice and nasty” fighting dogs.

Johnson, who prosecutors say earned more than $400,000 breeding dogs he knew would end up in the fighting ring, was found guilty on six of the 23 counts leveled against him in federal court in Oklahoma, the New York Post reports.

According to the investigation, Johnson said he was breeding “nice and nasty” dogs with his Mal Kent Kennels breeding business. Still, during his trial, his attorney claimed the dog breeding business was legitimate and not geared toward churning out animals for dog fights.

When he was arrested, authorities seized 190 “pit bull-type dogs” from his breeding business.

Authorities also reportedly seized computer records, spreadsheets, financial records, and Cash App records that they said proved he was involved in the dogfighting ring.

Johnson has past convictions for dog fighting, as well. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to animal fighting in the Oklahoma District Court and was granted a five-year deferred sentence.

Johnson was a third-round pick by Green Bay in the 1994 NFL Draft and played five seasons of pro ball with teams including the Packers, the Cardinals, and the Giants. His pro career was disrupted in 1998 by a diagnosis of lymphoma cancer. He made a short comeback the following year, but was out by 1999. He also played for a short time in the XFL for the Chicago Enforcers.

