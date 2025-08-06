WATCH: Fever’s Sophie Cunningham Apparently Struck by Flying Sex Toy During Game

Choose your words carefully, lest you speak something into existence.

The Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham’s social media post from last week turned oddly prophetic Tuesday night as the star guard was struck by a flying dildo, the third such occurrence in just over a week.

Last Friday, Cunningham took to X to plead with fans to “stop throwing dildos on the court” because they were going to “hurt one of us.”

At the time, Cunningham’s post was in response to the second such incident of a fan throwing a green dildo on the floor, and Cunningham was not playing in that game. Fast forward to Tuesday night, not only was a dildo thrown with Cunningham in the game, she was also apparently hit by the dildo.

Cunningham began bouncing on her left leg, the part of her body apparently struck by the dildo. A Los Angeles Sparks player kicked the sex toy off the floor, and security immediately went into the stands to seek out the offender.

Not only did Cunningham warn fans about dildo throwing in her social media post, but on Tuesday, before the game, she also spoke about getting hit with one of the sex toy projectiles on her podcast.

“I just know how things go viral now, and I just know if that thing, like, even came from like the rafters or bows and just slap me right in the face, I could never, I could, that would be what I’d be known for life,” Cunningham said. “And yeah, it could break a f*ckin nose.”

Even Cunningham’s mother warned her daughter about the dildo tossers.

“My mom, she goes, instead of like my good luck text, she goes ‘watch out for flying d-ldos tonight,’” Cunningham said.

Cunningham made light of her previous warning after the game on Tuesday night.

An arrest has been made in the dildo-throwing spree. Delbert Carver, a 23-year-old, was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass for throwing a dildo during last Tuesday’s game.

The Fever lost to the Sparks 100-91.