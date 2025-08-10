MLB’s First Female Ump Donates Cap to Hall of Fame

Umpire Jen Pawol, who made Major League Baseball history as the league’s first female umpire on Saturday, has donated the cap she wore during the game to the Hall of Fame.

Pawol was called up to officiate at the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins game on Saturday, and so became the first woman to ump a regular-season MLB game.

The 48-year-old New Jersey native worked the bases during Saturday’s doubleheader at Truist Park and then took her place behind the plate for Sunday’s game.

“The dream actually came true today. I’m still living in it. I’m so grateful to my family and Major League Baseball for creating such an incredible work environment … I’m just so thankful,” Pawol said on Saturday.

Pawol also donated the cap she wore to the Baseball Hall of Fame to commemorate her feat.

Pawol a three-time all-conference softball selection pick at Hofstra University on Long Island, and has been an umpire for more than a decade on the amateur level.

She worked as a Triple-A ump, as well, and became the first female ump in 34 years in the minors.

Pawol was also the first female ump to officiate at a spring training game since 2007, and has been on the MLB Call-Up list before finally getting the chance to hit the majors.

“This historic accomplishment in baseball is a reflection of Jen’s hard work, dedication and love of the game,” said Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “She has earned this opportunity, and we are proud of the strong example she has set, particularly for all the women and young girls who aspire to roles on the field. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my congratulations to Jen and her family on this milestone.”

She also earned praise from Braves manager Brian Snitker, who said, “She did a good job. You can tell she knows what she does.”

